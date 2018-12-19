Castle Church Brewing Community is open, Bitters & Bottles cocktail lounge is coming soon, and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Castle Church Brewing Community – a massive craft brewery, tasting room, beer garden and Lutheran church – has opened on Hoffner Avenue near Goldenrod Road. Castle Church's profits go to various nonprofits and Lutheran organizations. They also won the Judges Choice Award at the 2018 Orlando Beer Festival ... The Open Container Wine Tasting Bar, a wine bar inside a shipping container, has opened in the Orlando International Premium Outlets ... Also on I-Drive, the Nantucket Shrimp Shack has opened ... In Winter Garden, The French Café, by former Norman's Orlando executive pastry chef Francois Paille, is in soft opening ... Look for Vietnamese restaurant Le House to open in Parramore in the City View building on Church Street ... Tre Bambine Modern Italian Bacaro, which will offer a "street food-inspired spin on Italian favorites," will open in the former Spice steakhouse space on Central Boulevard in late January ... Over in the North Quarter, Bitters & Bottles cocktail lounge and the City Pub eatery won't open before the end of the year as originally planned. The new target date is mid-January.

CLOSINGS

Bauern-Stube, the old-timey German restaurant on South Orange Avenue, has closed after more than 30 years in business ... Pea Pod Pierogie Company have closed their shop at the Plant Street Market, but you can find their pierogies at Press'd: The Kitchen in Winter Garden as well as at various farmers markets around town.

NEWS/EVENTS

Digress Wine will offer free wine from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22. They'll be pouring their favorite new finds, including a Kerner and a Verdejo from California, a single-vineyard Carmenere from Chile, and a Barbera from Piemonte, among others ... The second annual Feast of the Seven Fishes is Dec. 24 at Reel Fish Coast Kitchen & Bar at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $69 ... The Ravenous Pig hosts a Christmas Eve Pig Roast with pulled pork, ribs, collard greens, black-eyed peas and dessert for just $17.

