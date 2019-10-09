October 09, 2019 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge adobestock_170803365.jpeg

Photo via Adobe Stock

Cassette Store Day may turn out to be a fad, but Orlando's cassette labels are here to stay 

By
Cassette Store Day
Saturday, Oct. 12
Park Ave CDs
2916 Corrine Dr.
407-447-7275

Cassette Store Day is indeed a thing and the national event is returning to Orlando – Park Ave CDs, to be exact – this Saturday, Oct. 12. It's like an even more niche Record Store Day, with the requisite exclusives (Dr. Dog, the Pauses, to name a couple) in that equally loved and maligned yet surprisingly resilient format, the cassette tape. Yet for some dedicated locals, Cassette Store Day is every day of the year. The cassette medium has long been the format of choice for underground sounds across genres, and a handful of tape labels in Central Florida are doggedly keeping the faith. We spoke to cassette vets Illuminated Paths and Godless America and new kids on the block Circuit Church about living analog in a digital world.

Joshua Rogers, Illuminated Paths
(633 cassettes/etc. and counting)

Orlando Weekly: What makes cassettes your format of choice?

They offer a warmth of sound and visual aesthetic like no other and are less expensive than CDs or vinyl for the consumer.

How would you respond to those who say this is just an exercise in nostalgia?

Life is an exercise in nostalgia. What's wrong with feeling nostalgic?

Jordan Duttinger, Godless America
(52 cassettes and counting)

OW: What is the advantage of cassettes?

Cassettes can be lucrative merchandise for a young band. Cassettes can be made in very short runs and still be profitable. Plus turnaround time on a cassette release can be as little as days compared to the literal months it will take to receive a vinyl release.

What do you have planned for Cassette Store Day?

I'll be releasing the newest volume of my ongoing Godless America Mixtape series. This year will be Volume 6. I have an open submission period and accept whatever songs anybody wants to send me. Then I have the daunting task of reviewing all the submissions. ... Limiting myself to using only what songs get submitted helps me to emulate the classic mixtape. What takes the most time is figuring out the perfect sequence for the songs. This is accomplished by countless listens on my 7-mile bike commute to work. Also this year my new band, Fatties – we have our new single, "Don't Have Sex With Cops" on the Mixtape – have a show at Grumpy's on Cassette Store Day. I'll have copies of the tape on hand.

Jared Silvia, Circuit Church
(one cassette and counting)

OW: Why are cassettes your format of choice?

Cassettes are a fascinating "hitch" in the history of music. On one hand, they were once criticized as the potential downfall of the music industry because of home copying of records and CDs. Now they're hailed as a beacon of analog distribution in an era of an indiscernible cloud of constant stimuli.

How would you respond to those who say this is just an exercise in nostalgia?

I would say this: Are you listening to your music, or are you just putting gigantic playlists you didn't make on random play and then looking at social media? I get it. It's fun to yell "hipster asshole" at someone who seems like they're having more fun than you, but there is something really different to listening to a tape in that it commands your attention one side at a time in a way you may not remember albums doing.

Is your label doing anything for Cassette Store Day?

For Cassette Store Day, we're putting our tapes on sale for 20 percent off (and they were cheap already).

mmoyer@orlandoweekly.com

This story appeared in the Oct. 9, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Related Events

  • Free
    Cassette Store Day @ Park Ave CDs

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m. free

Related Locations

Jump to comments

Tags: , ,

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Speaking of Cassette Store Day, Park Ave CDs

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Taking Back Sunday run through 20 years of hits in Orlando this week Read More

  2. You can hear the Florida ocean and beaches in the B Boys' sound this Sunday in Orlando Read More

  3. All-star collective Snarky Puppy bring fusion to Orlando and into the future Read More

  4. Deep Purple, Thou, BoscoMujo, and more great live music in Orlando this week Read More

  5. Call ’em what you will, but Ceremony keeps moving forward Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation