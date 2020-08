Carrie is an adoptable tortie cat who loves making biscuits 

Meet Carrie!is an adorable 8-year-old tortie cat who is searching for her forever home. She enjoys making biscuits, loves scratches behind her ears and would be the best lap cat. Carrie is available for virtual adoption or in-person adoption – the links to get started are posted below: https://v2.waitwhile.com/ lists/orangecountyani/join





For the month of August, adoption fees are reduced tofor both dogs and cats as we encourage everyone to consider adopting a Quarantine Buddy. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.