Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

May 27, 2020 Food & Drink » Food & Drink Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Octopus salad from Bulla Gastrobar Winter Park

Photo by Faiyaz Kara

Octopus salad from Bulla Gastrobar Winter Park

Bulla Gastrobar makes dining out tempting again 

The Dining-In Diaries

By

I haven't eaten at a restaurant since March 15. I felt reluctant doing so even back then, but off I went to Sourdough Bread House in Maitland for Turkish breakfast. When I got there, I refused to shake my friend's extended hand, opting instead to do some awkward foot tap thing. Honestly, it was hard to fully enjoy my meal. I just kept feeling that I was doing something I shouldn't be doing.

Now, more than 10 weeks later, I'm still not ready to dine inside a restaurant, though walking into Bulla Gastrobar really made it tempting. The Spanish restaurant looked absolutely fetching on this sunny and temperate evening. Not to mention they restricted capacity to 15 percent, everyone wore masks, and hand sanitizing stations were scattered all about the place. I made a mental note and headed home with my order. Their special takeout menu offered plenty of items at a 25 percent discount, as well as a "Pick Two" option of a 10-ounce portion of paella and an appetizer for $14.95. I chose the patatas bravas to go along with the chicken paella, but when I got home, the patatas lacked the bravas. The mishap certainly wouldn't have occurred had I dined inside the restaurant, but no matter; I just saved them for breakfast potatoes the next morning.

The paella was great, as were two other dishes I ordered – crispy calamari served with tartar sauce and a bright and gorgeous octopus salad. BTW: They no longer offer 50 percent off takeout orders of wine, though they are offering 15 percent off your entire bill should you choose to dine inside the restaurant. Like I said ... tempting.

(Bulla Gastrobar, 110 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-214-6120, bullagastrobar.com)

Tags:

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food & Drink Stories »

Latest in Food & Drink Stories

Most Popular

  1. Here are some simply incredible quesadillas from Hunger Street Tacos in Winter Park Read More

  2. Farm + Haus is at the forefront of East End Market's post-COVID culinary revival Read More

  3. A soup kit from Mills 50’s Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen and an Instant Pot are all you need for home pho nirvana Read More

  4. The wine flows and the fare glows at wine-centric Sixty Vines in Winter Park Read More

  5. A curbside fish-camp fix from Winter Park seafood house Reel Fish Coastal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation