Bulla Gastrobar makes dining out tempting again 

I haven't eaten at a restaurant since March 15. I felt reluctant doing so even back then, but off I went to Sourdough Bread House in Maitland for Turkish breakfast. When I got there, I refused to shake my friend's extended hand, opting instead to do some awkward foot tap thing. Honestly, it was hard to fully enjoy my meal. I just kept feeling that I was doing something I shouldn't be doing.

Now, more than 10 weeks later, I'm still not ready to dine inside a restaurant, though walking into Bulla Gastrobar really made it tempting. The Spanish restaurant looked absolutely fetching on this sunny and temperate evening. Not to mention they restricted capacity to 15 percent, everyone wore masks, and hand sanitizing stations were scattered all about the place. I made a mental note and headed home with my order. Their special takeout menu offered plenty of items at a 25 percent discount, as well as a "Pick Two" option of a 10-ounce portion of paella and an appetizer for $14.95. I chose the patatas bravas to go along with the chicken paella, but when I got home, the patatas lacked the bravas. The mishap certainly wouldn't have occurred had I dined inside the restaurant, but no matter; I just saved them for breakfast potatoes the next morning.

The paella was great, as were two other dishes I ordered – crispy calamari served with tartar sauce and a bright and gorgeous octopus salad. BTW: They no longer offer 50 percent off takeout orders of wine, though they are offering 15 percent off your entire bill should you choose to dine inside the restaurant. Like I said ... tempting.

(Bulla Gastrobar, 110 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-214-6120, bullagastrobar.com)