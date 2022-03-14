Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Que sells Apopka location 

click to enlarge
Bubbalou's Apopka has closed.
Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Que's Apopka location has been sold.
According to a press release from the broker who represented the seller, the property was sold for a little over $1.5 million. The longtime barbecue restaurant was purchased by investment firm V3 Capital.
The firm plans to lease the space to a Mexican restaurant called El Cielito Lindo. That restaurant is from the same group that operates local chain Habaneros Mexican Grill.
Bubbalou's has fallen on hard times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, shuttering its original Winter Park location last year and their Apopka location this January.
The Winter Park location specifically cited staffing issues in a public statement on the closing. When the Apopka location closed
, the restaurant chain blamed a lack of revenue.
“When you can’t make enough money to keep the business viable, the property becomes more valuable than the business," spokesperson Boo McKinnon told the Orlando Sentinel
. "That is a sad commentary on what many small businesses, especially restaurants, are facing today."
