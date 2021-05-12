VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge brotherjimmys3.jpg

Photo via Brother Jimmy's

Brother Jimmy's to open a full-service smokehouse at Pointe Orlando, a boozy brunch crawl, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: New York-based Carolina barbecue chain Brother Jimmy's will open a full-service smokehouse in the former Adobe Gilas space at Pointe Orlando. Let the napkins fly ... A Korean barbecue joint, Kang's Kitchen, will open at 800 N. John Young Parkway, across the parking lot from Lotte Plaza Market ... Ten Ten Seafood & Grill, a Cantonese restaurant specializing in dim sum with a location in Sunrise, will open next month at the Golden Sparkling Plaza at 5600 W. Colonial Drive ... The Pinery will open next month on the ground floor of the Lake House Apartments in Ivanhoe Village. Le Cordon Bleu graduate and former Santiago's Bodega executive chef Naomi Freeman will take charge of kitchen duties ...

North Italia, a chain owned by the Cheesecake Factory that specializes in fresh-made pasta, will open in the old J. Alexander's space in Dr. Phillips that's been vacant for eight years ... Twisted Vine Winery will open early next month at Old Town off Highway 192 in Kissimmee ... The Longwood Farmers Market health food store has risen from the ashes after a fire destroyed their building last August. The new store is located at 500 Savage Court and is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NEWS+EVENTS: Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has published Volume 2 of its "Good Neighborhood Guide," and Orlando businesses the Greenery Creamery and Tori Tori Pub are spotlighted, among others ... The Brisket Burger makes a return this month only at 4 Rivers Smokehouse ... Every Monday this May, Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort will feature a childhood favorite of chefs Fabrizio Schenardi and Riccardo Sala that their mothers used to prepare for them ... The Boozy Brunch Crawl takes place Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at venues in downtown Orlando. A $20 general admission ticket includes four brunch items, discounted drinks and a can koozie. The $32 VIP ticket gets you a champagne glass, five brunch items and other upgrades. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

