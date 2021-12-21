Brooklyn, Bangkok, Orlando: Thai Farm Kitchen opens a third outpost in College Park in 2022 

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Chef John Tesar, the four-time James Beard Award semifinalist behind Knife & Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes, is bringing his highly lauded concept Knife Burger next door to the JW Marriott. Look for Tesar to start flipping Ozerskys in February or March ... Look for Puerto Rico-based Cafe Don Juan to open inside City Place at 1100 Orlando Ave. in Winter Park across the street from Krispy Kreme. In addition to coffee, they'll serve food and pastries. Cafe Don Juan will join Bitebound, an eatery offering healthy meals, early next year ... Over in College Park, Thai Farm Kitchen will open in the old RusTeak space over the next few weeks. The restaurant is the third by Elizabeth Kanyawee Calvo and her husband, Jess, who operate a TFK in Brooklyn and another in Bangkok. Many of the recipes Calvo uses have been inherited from her grandmother ...

Anejo Cocina Mexicana, an upscale Mexican chain from Ponte Vedra, will open in the old Dexter's New Standard space at the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park early next year ... Kyoto Sushi and Grill has, at last, opened its Winter Park location in the old Spoleto space at 349 N. Orlando Ave. ... Del Taco has opened its "Fresh Flex" prototype taqueria at 5260 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. Some of the features of the new design: a contemporary look, third-party pick-up stations, and double drive-thru lanes with a dedicated lane for mobile orders. The tacos are the same.

NEWS + EVENTS: If you like foie gras, then you'll want to partake in Foie Fridays at Capa Steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort. For $24, you'll get some of the seared goose liver as part of a four-course meal. And while you're there, be sure to check out James Beard Award nominee Rabii Saber's gingerbread house in the hotel lobby. It's incredible. Happy holidays!

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com