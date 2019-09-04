Brix & Mortar opens in Sanford, Noodles & Rice closes on Mills Avenue, and more Orlando restaurant news 

OPENINGS

Brix & Mortar, an "urban winery" with a midcentury modern vibe, will open this fall on South Palmetto Avenue in historic downtown Sanford next to the Old Jailhouse Restaurant ... Bagel World will open in the old Two Chefs Seafood Oyster Bar space on North Magnolia Avenue in NoDo this November ... Look for Iranian restaurant Sarab Grill to open on Conroy Road in the coming weeks ... Chickpeas, a Mediterranean/hummus joint, will open next to Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Q and Tbaar Boba on the corner of Conroy and Kirkman roads ... Mission BBQ has opened near the airport at 6324 S. Semoran Blvd. ... The Amura Japanese Restaurant on West Church Street downtown is now Kaizen Izakaya, heralding "downtown Orlando's first izakaya for pub-style culture with shareable fare" ... Look for Atlanta-based chain Pita Mediterranean Street Food to open on the ground floor of the 400 North apartment complex later this fall. Super-food café Grain & Berry will also occupy a space in the complex.

CLOSINGS

Noodles & Rice on Mills Avenue near Colonial Drive has closed ... Dancing Pigs Deli in Belle Isle has closed, though many of their sandwiches will be available at the nearby Steer steakhouse.

EVENTS

In celebration of the Orlando production of Evita at the Orlando Shakes, Orlando Meats will host a four-course Evita-themed wine dinner Thursday, Sept. 19, from 7-9 p.m. Argentinean wines will be provided by Digress Wines. Cost is $60 ... The Old Jailhouse in Sanford will host a six-course Italian wine dinner Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $85 ... Longwood's Reiter Park will be the site of the Florida Smash Beer Festival presented by Hourglass Brewing and the City of Longwood Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2-7 p.m. Brewers from across Florida will converge on this fourth annual iteration of the festival offering up more than 80 beers to sample. Cost is $35 ($40 day of). VIP tickets are $60.

