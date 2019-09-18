'Brittany Runs a Marathon,' a Linda Ronstadt doc, and horror film 'Scooter,' among films in Orlando 

1989 Film Festival: Dead Poets Society Robin Williams plays an English teacher at an upper-class boarding school who inspires his students to read poetry. Monday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

3 From Hell Rob Zombie's follow-up to House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, shown as an unrated cut for a special three-night event. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.

Art House Theater Day: Putney Swope Robert Downey Sr.'s 1969 satire about pop media, advertising and race relations. Wednesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Brittany Runs a Marathon Comedy about a woman who trades the party life for a running obsession. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

CatVideoFest Screening of cat videos. Proceeds benefit Pet Rescue by Judy. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Cb19: Savage Youth Michael Curtis Johnson's film about six small-town American young adults whose lives collide in horrific and twisted ways. Wednesday, 6:30 pm; First United Methodist Church Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-644-6286.

Cult Classics: National Lampoon's European Vacation Clark Griswold and family win a European vacation on a game show, but experience disaster after disaster on their trip. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Friends 25th Anniversary Screening of 12 of the best episodes of the iconic '90s sitcom. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Global Peace Film Festival A series of screenings at venues around town (and online) of features, shorts and documentaries focused on promoting cross-cultural understanding and social justice. Through Sunday; multiple locations; free-$199; peacefilmfest.org.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Music Monday: The Quiet One Documentary about Bill Wyman, founding member and bassist of the Rolling Stones. Monday, 9:30 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-1088.

Noche de Cine: The Way He Looks QLatinX hosts a screening of a Brazilian coming-of-age romantic drama. Thursday, 6:45 pm; College Park United Methodist Church, 644 W. Princeton St.; free.

Scooter Orlando premiere of an independent Florida horror film with the writer-director, cast and crew on hand. Thursday, 7:30 pm; Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-628-0035; tugg.com.

