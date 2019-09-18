'Brittany Runs a Marathon,' a Linda Ronstadt doc, and horror film 'Scooter,' among films in Orlando 

1989 Film Festival: Dead Poets Society Robin Williams plays an English teacher at an upper-class boarding school who inspires his students to read poetry. Monday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.
3 From Hell Rob Zombie's follow-up to House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, shown as an unrated cut for a special three-night event. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.
Art House Theater Day: Putney Swope Robert Downey Sr.'s 1969 satire about pop media, advertising and race relations. Wednesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Brittany Runs a Marathon Comedy about a woman who trades the party life for a running obsession. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
CatVideoFest Screening of cat videos. Proceeds benefit Pet Rescue by Judy. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Cb19: Savage Youth Michael Curtis Johnson's film about six small-town American young adults whose lives collide in horrific and twisted ways. Wednesday, 6:30 pm; First United Methodist Church Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-644-6286.
Cult Classics: National Lampoon's European Vacation Clark Griswold and family win a European vacation on a game show, but experience disaster after disaster on their trip. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Friends 25th Anniversary Screening of 12 of the best episodes of the iconic '90s sitcom. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Global Peace Film Festival A series of screenings at venues around town (and online) of features, shorts and documentaries focused on promoting cross-cultural understanding and social justice. Through Sunday; multiple locations; free-$199; peacefilmfest.org.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Music Monday: The Quiet One Documentary about Bill Wyman, founding member and bassist of the Rolling Stones. Monday, 9:30 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-1088.
Noche de Cine: The Way He Looks QLatinX hosts a screening of a Brazilian coming-of-age romantic drama. Thursday, 6:45 pm; College Park United Methodist Church, 644 W. Princeton St.; free.
Scooter Orlando premiere of an independent Florida horror film with the writer-director, cast and crew on hand. Thursday, 7:30 pm; Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-628-0035; tugg.com.
– This story is from the Sept. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.