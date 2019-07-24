ICYMI: Orlando's ends facial recognition, 'Killer Heat' in Florida's future, and more 

Hundreds gathered in Orlando to demand the resignation of Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló. The governor of Puerto Rico has been in hot water since a private chat with his advisers was recently made public. The messages were filled with sexist and misogynistic jokes, as well as comments mocking journalists. Waves of protests shot up around the commonwealth, spreading to Florida, too. Florida has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the state, which lead to a demonstration outside the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office on Lake Eleanor Drive last week. Rosselló initially tried to write off the controversial chat group as a way to vent after "18-hour work days." By Sunday, he announced he would not seek re-election in 2020. He remains adamant, however, that he won't resign.

One of the most scenic restaurants in America is right here in Central Florida. The Boathouse at Disney Springs over in Lake Buena Vista made OpenTable's list of 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America. The American-style restaurant had three dollar signs but four and a half stars on the ranking, with 92 percent of people recommending the spot. Other Florida spots include Le Mar in Miami, Ulele in Tampa and the Salt Rock Grill in St. Petersburg. Florida had 15 restaurants on the list this year. The only state with more was California, which had 24.

The South won't rise again in Lake County, apparently. At least eight mayors in the region, including Mount Dora Mayor Nick Girone, signed a letter hoping to prevent the arrival of a Confederate general statue at Lake County Historical Society and Museum in Tavares. The statue, in the likeness of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, is leaving the Florida Capitol after a 2018 decision to replace it with one of civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune. Now, the statue's a hot potato.

Florida is hot now, but in a few years it could get hot enough to kill us. Highs here will become life-threatening by 2036 without much-needed intervention, according to a study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. Thanks, climate change. The study, "Killer Heat in the United States," analyzes the projected impact of global emissions intervention. Current projections have Central Florida experiencing 123 days per year with a heat index above 100°F by some time between 2036 and 2065.

Orlando's facial recognition surveillance program with Amazon is officially kaput. The two-phase pilot ended last Thursday, along with 15 months of controversy over the face-scanning software. "At this time, the city was not able to dedicate the resources to the pilot to enable us to make any noticeable progress toward completing the needed configuration and testing," Orlando's Chief Administrative Office said in a memo to City Council, adding that the city has "no immediate plans regarding future pilots to explore this type of facial recognition technology." Orlando was the only city in the country to openly test Amazon's real-time facial recognition software. When the American Civil Liberties Union brought the pilot to light in May 2018, a number of civil rights groups voiced their opposition.