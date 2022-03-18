Bridgetender arrested following death of Palm Beach woman who fell from drawbridge opening 

"When they talk to you make (expletive) sure you tell them you walked outside on balcony 3 diff times to make sure no one was past faes n delete this msg after one time to make sure card (sic) stop 2nd time after gates lowered and 3rd time before you raised spans ok now delete this I know ur upset but u gotta tell them step by stop how u do opening," the text from her supervisor read.
Paulk also sent a text to another person that said "I killed a lady on the bridge."
Though Paulk told police she checked the area four times before raising the bridge, authorities say that video shows no one leaving the bridgetender's office around the time of incident.
