Brian McKnight to make the temperature rise even higher than usual in Orlando this summer 

click image Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live

As the commercial pitchmen say, summer just got hotter. R&B hitmaker Brian McKnight ( Back At One ") is coming to Orlando and bringing along his stalwart live band "The Brian McKnight 4."Expect soulful, jazzy renditions of his catalog of hits — especially since this year marks the 30th anniversary of McKnight's eponymous solo album, released by the singer at the ripe old age of 22. The Brian McKnight 4 seduce Hard Rock Live on Friday, July 15. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through Hard Rock Live