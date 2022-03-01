Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 01, 2022 Music » Live Music Picks + Previews

Email
Print
Share

Brian McKnight to make the temperature rise even higher than usual in Orlando this summer 

By
click image PHOTO COURTESY HARD ROCK LIVE
  • Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live

As the commercial pitchmen say, summer just got hotter. R&B hitmaker Brian McKnight (ahem "Back At One") is coming to Orlando and bringing along his stalwart live band "The Brian McKnight 4."

Expect soulful, jazzy renditions of his catalog of hits — especially since this year marks the 30th anniversary of McKnight's eponymous solo album, released by the singer at the ripe old age of 22.



The Brian McKnight 4 seduce Hard Rock Live on Friday, July 15. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through Hard Rock Live.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Live Music Picks + Previews »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Live Music Picks + Previews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Blake Shelton to play intimate show at Ole Red Orlando in March Read More

  2. Folk-punker Frank Turner is playing '50 States in 50 Days' this summer and that includes Orlando Read More

  3. Independent venues and promoters across the country — including Tampa's Crowbar — link up as 'D Tour' Read More

  4. Alternative rockers Afghan Whigs returning to a familiar Orlando haunt in May Read More

  5. Orlando electronics showcase Circuit Church puts on monthly shows that are free, outdoors and switched on Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation