Bow Wow Fest, International Peace and Film Festival, and more Orlando movie events this week 

63 Up The ninth installment of the landmark British documentary series that follows a group of British citizens and their lives every seven years. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Bow Wow Film Fest Touring program of short films starring dogs. Saturday Feb. 1, 10 am Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $25-$50; 407-629-0054; bowwowfilmfest.com.

Color Out of Space When an iridescent meteorite plummets from outer space and into the property and foundations of a remote New England estate, a malignant force begins to insidiously permeate the lives of an unassuming family. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Fruitvale Station Michael B. Jordan stars in Ryan Coogler's look at the final hours in the life of Oscar Grant, a young man killed by BART police in Oakland, California. Thursday, 7 pm; Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; free; 407-299-5000; valencia.edu.

Hearts Road Screening of a film by travel photographer Colin Finlay. Thursday, 5 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.

International Peace and Film Festival The 2020 International Peace & Film Festival combines the excitement of film, fashion, art and performance with the goodwill of cultural exchange. Friday-Saturday, 5 pm, Sunday, 6 pm; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; free; peacefestival.us.

Life Screenings International Film Festival Exhibited filmmakers from around the world Skype in to discuss their creations and engage the audience. Sunday, 3:15 pm; Winter Park Public Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-623-3300; wppl.org.

Movie Monday: Blues Brothers Jake and Elwood Blues get released from prison and set out on a mission from God to get the band back together. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Oscar Shorts 2020: Animated Program featuring all of the animated shorts nominated for the Oscars this year. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Oscar Shorts 2020: Documentary Program featuring all of the short documentaries nominated for Oscars this year. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Oscar Shorts 2020: Live Action Program featuring all of the Oscar-nominated live-action short films for this year. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

