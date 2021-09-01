Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

September 01, 2021 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge mild-to-wild-1.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Boozy ice cream with a view is the draw at Baldwin Park parlor inside a restaurant 

Cold comfort

By
MILD TO WILD ICE CREAM
4979 New Broad St.
407-818-6647
mildtowildicecream.com
$$

We all witnessed how the pandemic forced restaurants to resort to novel means of generating revenue, be it curbside pickup, to-go cocktails, or selling grocery necessities. But the Galeria, a cavernous, "art-inspired" restaurant in Baldwin Park, has opted to transform an underutilized area of its dining room into an ice cream parlor called Mild to Wild. I thought the idea a bit nutty, but then I recalled a time last year when I got a broiled grouper with a side of Quilted Northern. Loved the perfectly cooked grouper; didn't care for the texture of the Quilted Northern.

Now I like ice cream (who doesn't?), but there's much to scream about when your ice cream comes properly boozed up — it's the "Wild" referenced in the shop's moniker. The "Mild," as you can probably guess, refers to non-boozy scoops. Whatever option you choose, know that there's just one size and, yes, samples are willingly given. But what initially caught our eye was the menu board scrawled with the word "Indulge." It listed specialty items like strawberry shortcake ($10).

"Oh, I don't think we have any left," said one of the servers when I ordered it. Boo. "Oh, we have one more left!" Yay! "Oh, but it's gone bad." Boo. She tossed the cake in the trash, and I ordered the Cinnabon Delight ($10).

"We don't have that."

Oy. So I continued down the list and saw a Guinness float with Ghirardelli chocolate ice cream. The $15 price tag seemed kinda high, but I ordered it anyway. Individually, Guinness and Ghirardelli are stalwarts. Together, they elicited nothing more than a dispassionate shrug. The float did come topped with a bourbon-infused whipped cream, though true boozehounds will want to get a shot of Jameson splashed in for an extra $5. That would make for a $20 float! Welcome to America.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

We took a gawk on the "Wild" side and settled on a cup of the maple walnut brownie ice cream ($7). It's boozed with Knob Creek. Like, heavily. In fact, the Kentucky bourbon overpowered all the other flavors. I suppose some people like that. A friend I ran into had ordered the same thing a few minutes earlier. She asked for whipped cream, but they couldn't get any of the canisters to work, save for the one with the bourbon-infused stuff. "I'm a bit drunk," she said when we met. Mission accomplished.

On the flipside is the coconut rum ($7), a vegan and dairy-free option that didn't have enough Malibu rum. An extra shot did the trick, but it, too, cost an extra $5.

From the selection of "Mild" offerings, the strawberries and cream ($6) made a perfectly fine summertime treat, little seeds and all. There was a nice density to the ice cream and, evidently, the strawberries they use come from Plant City. This isn't really the season for strawberries, but maybe they froze a bunch and used that in the ice cream. Who knows? The servers didn't. One was far too harried and the other completely disinterested.

What Mild to Wild does have going for it is its outdoor seating and the breezy views of Lake Baldwin. It's a gorgeous setting, ideal for ice cream really, and who doesn't like ice cream? Yes, it seems the restaurant made a good decision to offer ice cream. Perhaps too good. We didn't see anyone dining on the restaurant's menu of steak and seafood, and it was 8 p.m. Like Mild to Wild, Galeria is clearly taking some licks.

fkara@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Restaurant Review »

Trending

Speaking of Orlando Restaurants

Latest in Restaurant Review

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ziggie's Pizza is up and running, Hunger Street Tacos is open in Winter Garden, and the Great Irish Hooley is back Read More

  2. The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood Read More

  3. Grilled Cheezus and Phat Ash opening in Mills 50, Yummy House Seafood Clubhouse opening soon in Dr. Phillips, and more Orlando food news Read More

  4. Soupakase, Susuru Juju, the Mongolorian, Sugar Dough Bakehouse and more new Orlando restaurants Read More

  5. The Monroe in Creative Village is a paradigm of modern comfort, in design and cuisine Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation