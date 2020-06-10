Make an appointment to meet Magic at the Orange County Animal Shelter 

Meet Magic! Magic (A338708) is a 5-year-old boy who has been available for adoption at our shelter for 58 days. He has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. This sweet boy is very calm, laid-back and easy to handle. He enjoys being petted, takes treats gently, and likes to lie in the sun and enjoy the day. Magic has tested positive for heartworm disease and much of his treatment is covered. If you would like to place a virtual adoption inquiry or meet him in person, links to do so are as follows:

For the month of June, it's Purricane Season! Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.