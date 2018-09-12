Bolay opening soon in Lake Nona, Andrew Zimmern returns to Orlando, and more in local food news 

NEWS

If you thought you glimpsed Andrew Zimmern around town last weekend, you probably did – the TV host was in town filming an upcoming episode of The Zimmern List ... The Winter Park City Commission is considering a study suggesting the city limit new restaurants in the Park Avenue and Hannibal Square areas to alleviate the parking crunch. No decisions have been taken yet ... After the Daybreak Diner received a less-than-glowing appraisal from a customer in a Facebook post, the owner's son found the poster's address and unloaded a gun into her house. Be careful expressing opinions in a state with lax gun laws, folks.

OPENINGS

Bolay, a fast-casual build-your-own-bowl joint featuring "nutrient-rich super foods" and gluten-free selections, opens in Lake Nona Sept. 21. Soft-opening dinners happen Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 18-19 ... Lotte Plaza Market, a popular Korean supermarket chain, lists an Orlando location opening soon on their website. The location will be on West Colonial Drive, but no official opening date has been announced.

EVENTS

Brightline launched its Tasting Train series with a sold-out event Sept. 7, featuring onboard tastings of Far Niente wines and live entertainment and culminating in a wine dinner at the 50-foot-high station platform in Miami. The train departs West Palm Beach at 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale at 7:39 p.m., and arrives in Miami at 8:14 p.m., before heading back at 10:13 p.m. The next Tasting Train event is Friday, Oct. 5, and tickets will be available at gobrightline.com ... Bites & Bubbles hosts their September Wine Dinner, Brews & Banfi, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. The five-course menu includes unpretentious dishes like beer and cheddar soup, shrimp Caesar salad, ribs and chocolate cake paired with Banfi wines and Unibroue beers. (Be careful of the La Fin du Monde if you attend – it's deceptively strong.) Full menu and tickets are available at bitesbubbles.com ... Epcot International Food & Wine Festival turns the celebration up to 11 once a month with Party for the Senses, a connoisseur event happening on select Saturday nights throughout the festival (Sept. 22; Oct. 6, 13 and 20; Nov. 10). With tickets ranging from $229 to $349, it's an indulgence featuring up to 20 different chefs along with various entertainment and music. Reservations can be made at 407-939-3378.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to jyoung@orlandoweekly.com