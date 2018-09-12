September 12, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 39920073_707936412874139_8801461026953363456_o.jpg

Photo via Bolay/Facebook

Bolay opening soon in Lake Nona, Andrew Zimmern returns to Orlando, and more in local food news 

By

NEWS

If you thought you glimpsed Andrew Zimmern around town last weekend, you probably did – the TV host was in town filming an upcoming episode of The Zimmern List ... The Winter Park City Commission is considering a study suggesting the city limit new restaurants in the Park Avenue and Hannibal Square areas to alleviate the parking crunch. No decisions have been taken yet ... After the Daybreak Diner received a less-than-glowing appraisal from a customer in a Facebook post, the owner's son found the poster's address and unloaded a gun into her house. Be careful expressing opinions in a state with lax gun laws, folks.

OPENINGS

Bolay, a fast-casual build-your-own-bowl joint featuring "nutrient-rich super foods" and gluten-free selections, opens in Lake Nona Sept. 21. Soft-opening dinners happen Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 18-19 ... Lotte Plaza Market, a popular Korean supermarket chain, lists an Orlando location opening soon on their website. The location will be on West Colonial Drive, but no official opening date has been announced.

EVENTS

Brightline launched its Tasting Train series with a sold-out event Sept. 7, featuring onboard tastings of Far Niente wines and live entertainment and culminating in a wine dinner at the 50-foot-high station platform in Miami. The train departs West Palm Beach at 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale at 7:39 p.m., and arrives in Miami at 8:14 p.m., before heading back at 10:13 p.m. The next Tasting Train event is Friday, Oct. 5, and tickets will be available at gobrightline.com ... Bites & Bubbles hosts their September Wine Dinner, Brews & Banfi, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. The five-course menu includes unpretentious dishes like beer and cheddar soup, shrimp Caesar salad, ribs and chocolate cake paired with Banfi wines and Unibroue beers. (Be careful of the La Fin du Monde if you attend – it's deceptively strong.) Full menu and tickets are available at bitesbubbles.com ... Epcot International Food & Wine Festival turns the celebration up to 11 once a month with Party for the Senses, a connoisseur event happening on select Saturday nights throughout the festival (Sept. 22; Oct. 6, 13 and 20; Nov. 10). With tickets ranging from $229 to $349, it's an indulgence featuring up to 20 different chefs along with various entertainment and music. Reservations can be made at 407-939-3378.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to jyoung@orlandoweekly.com

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sticking around Café Linger is a given; coming back is a must Read More

  2. Poke Hana opens on Colonial, Sanford Brewing Co. Bistro coming by the end of the year, plus more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  3. Kebabs are king at UCF-area Persian joint Shiraz House of Grill Read More

  4. Grato Italian Grill & Pizzeria coming to Waterford Lakes, Jimmy Hulas opens downtown, plus more in local foodie news Read More

  5. Bem Bom finally opens its Audubon Park brick-and-mortar, the Truck Stop closes, plus more in local foodie news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation