March 01, 2022 Music » Live Music Picks + Previews

Blake Shelton to play intimate show at Ole Red Orlando in March 

Country singer and star of reality tv contest The Voice, Blake Shelton is returning to Orlando later this month to take the stage at his Ole Red Orlando bar. And there's a contest for fans to attend this intimate show for free.

Shelton plays Ole Red as part of the "Spring Blake" celebration of country music at Ole Red, But much like Garth Brooks' upcoming pre-show, attendance to this one is a "luck of the draw" situation. Orlando fans of Shelton's music can register through Ole Red's website for a chance to be in the audience at this very limited engagement.



Shelton will be joined on the night by Carter Rubin, the winner of Season 19 of The Voice.

Blake Shelton takes the stage at Ole Red Orlando on Saturday, March 12. The audience will only be made up of contest winners. Enter for a chance to win a spot in the audience through Ole Red. You can register for a chance to attend up to March 2 at 11:59 p.m.



