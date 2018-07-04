July 04, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge Big Time Street Food Co

Photo via Big Time Street Food Co/Facebook

Big Time Street Food Co

Big Time Street Food Co opens in Thornton Park, Tin & Taco is up and running in SoDo and more in Orlando foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Terralina Crafted Italian, Top Chef Master Tony Mantuano's restaurant inspired by Italy's Lake District, has opened in Disney Springs ... Big Time Street Food Co., a "food counter" serving everything from fried cheese curds to panzarottis to Korean fried chicken wings, has opened at 805 E. Washington St. in Thornton Park ... Another week, another Foxtail Coffee Co. opening, with the latest café announced for the UCF Bookstore. Foxtail will also open a café inside the new South Terminal at the Orlando International Airport, as will Orange County Brewers ... Chelsea and Jamie Savage of the Sanctum Café are opening another plant-centric concept called Proper & Wild in the old Daya space at 155 E. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park. (Longtime local diners may remember Café 118, the raw-food restaurant that used to occupy 153 E. Morse Blvd. Must be something in the water) ... The Gnarly Barley stall inside the Market on Magnolia will be replaced by a new concept by the owners of Shakai Sushi called That Noodle Spot in late July/early August ... Nifty's Subs and Smoothies, serving subs, Korean rice bowls and all-day breakfast platters, has moved into the Mochi space in the Chase Plaza downtown ... Tin & Taco has opened its SoDo location at 419 E. Michigan St. ... Cinco Tacos & Tequila, touting its Cali-Mex offerings of which "pizza stand nachos" and "fajita chimichanga samosas" are just a couple, will open this month in the old Carmel Kitchen space in Winter Park ... Olea Mediterranean Grill has opened in the old Teriyaki Madness space in Colonial Plaza ... Kalalou Caribbean Bar & Grill will open soon at 5160 S. John Young Parkway, near the Mall at Millenia.

NEWS

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless will be at his Frontera Cocina restaurant in Disney Springs on Tuesday, July 17, meeting guests and rolling out new menu items inspired by the Riviera Maya ... Chef Hari Pulapaka will cook a sustainable seafood dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the James Beard House in New York City. Tickets are $125.

EVENTS

Tacos & Tequila goes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street. Tickets are $30 ($50 for VIP, $20 for designated drivers) ... The Ravenous Pig hosts a four-course Lowcountry Dinner from 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday, July 15, featuring James Petrakis and Nick Sierputowski of the Ravenous Pig and Jacob Huder of Charleston's Macintosh. Tickets are $75 ... Orlando Brewing and Orlandough collaborate on a doughnut and beer pairing from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. Visit orlandobrewing.com for more info.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

