Big Daddy Kane and Color Me Badd coming to Orlando this weekend for a night of ’80s and ’90s nostalgia 

- Photo courtesy Big Daddy Kane/Facebook
- Big Daddy Kane
With the weather getting warmer here in Orlando, it's the perfect temperature to enjoy some freestyle. And
some 1980s hip-hop and R&B. Well, there's an event this weekend that combines both seamlessly like a Reese's cup when Daddy Kane and Color Me Badd throw down with some old-school freestylers.
Kane and Color Me Badd, both staples of ’80s radio and MTV, will be joined on Saturday night by Curo, Shannon, Suave, Johnny O, Betty D and Richie Rosario, with hosting by Charlie Rock and Angel Vendrell.
This will be Big Daddy Kane's first time back in Orlando in over a decade.
Big Daddy Kane, Color Me Badd and the Freestyle Bash collide on (this) Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Level 13 Event Center
on Edgewater Drive. Tickets are $40-$250 and available now through Eventbrite.
