Wild Florida Safari Park drive-through

wildfloridairboats.com/drive-thru-safari-park

Another way to enjoy the outdoors at just a small remove is Wild Florida's 85-acre wildlife park, where you can see giraffes, zebras, American bison, and all the elands and oryxes you can shake a selfie stick at. Smile and wave from the safety of your own car as you s-l-o-w-l-y traverse the two-mile path.