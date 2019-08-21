Best Worst Kept Secret in Theme Parks 

Epic Universe

blog.universalorlando.com/whats-new

When Universal announced on Aug. 1 that it's building a third theme park a few miles away from its existing property, the only thing we really learned about the park was its weirdly redundant name: Universal's Epic Universe. That's because theme park insiders and permit-watchers had already scraped up plenty of rumors about the park, such as possible intellectual properties to be used – a Nintendo-themed area seems all but confirmed – as well as the location of the site – hard to hide the fact that they'd already started clearing land on the 750-acre site. Concept art has continued to fuel the rumor mill, along with the suggestion that Epic Universe will use a mixture of ticketed areas and open-to-the-public retail space.