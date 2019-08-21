Sports & Recreation

Best Welcome to the 21st Century Catch-up 

Disney bans smoking in the parks

Photo by Park Troopers on Unsplash

Starting on May 1 of this year, Disney banned smoking and vaping inside the parks for the first time. Previously, you could still puff away in designated smoking areas – and the number of those areas had shrunk considerably over the past 20 years. But even those of us who are still deep in the throes of nicotine addiction can admit that this latest move to discourage the exposure of families to an ever-less-acceptable habit is the right thing to do.

