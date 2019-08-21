Best Welcome Back 

Cress Restaurant returns to regular service

103 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand, cressrestaurant.com

But don't call it a comeback! Like LL Cool J, Hari and Jenneffer Pulapaka have been there for years, rocking their peers. But now (after 24 long months) their DeLand boîte Cress has moved away from ticketed event-based dinners and back to full-time dinner service as of mid-August. Hari is one of the best chefs on the local scene and his wife's wine program is just as inventive and bold; we're glad to know they're back.