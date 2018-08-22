Best We Knew Him When 

Preacher Lawson reaches Top 10 on America's Got Talent

It's always great to see local talent get recognized on a national level, but it's even better when that talent gets as far as comedian Preacher Lawson did on the 12th season of NBC's America's Got Talent. Lawson made it to the final round of 10 contestants with a series of performances that showed off his infectious energy and got even professional grump Simon Cowell to laugh on camera. Lawson's now playing to bigger rooms, opening for Howie Mandel and booking private gigs, but none of that comes as a surprise to anyone who saw him at any of Orlando's many weekly showcases and open mics. Keep your ear to the ground for surprise pop-ins when he comes home to visit.