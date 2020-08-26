Orlando Merch Store

orlandomerchstore.com

It started as a way to help out Orlando's bars, restaurants and a certain free weekly newspaper (ahem) hit hard by the pandemic. But over the months, this bare-bones virtual storefront has swelled to showcase more than 150 designs supporting scores of small businesses and nonprofits – $10 of each sale goes right to the business, plus a $2 contribution to Second Harvest Food Bank – and the designs are mostly dope. Share the love, wear the love.