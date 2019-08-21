You searched for:

Best Way to Wake Up With Perfect Eyebrows Every Day 

Oh La La Brow Bar

click to enlarge ohlala-1000.jpg

Image via Google Maps

Oh La La Brow Bar

2345 E. Michigan St., ohlalabrowbar.com

Stop what you're doing right now and make an appointment to get your eyebrows microbladed by Natasha, who owns Oh La La Brow Bar in SoDo. It'll be the best investment you make in your face all year, and lasts about that long. She'll make sure your arches fall somewhere between "natural" and "Kardashian," which, according to the artist, is the most popular beauty spectrum. Microbladed brows never need filling or retouching (unless you want to), and the peace of mind knowing that your brows will be perfect every time the alarm goes off will save you many, many minutes over the course of your mornings.

