Best Way to Simultaneously Ensure & Prepare for Your Death From Diabetes 

Wooden coffin full of donuts
Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando
So you've spent the day at Universal's theme parks sucking down Butterbeers and you want to put that fatal finishing touch on your sugar coma? Simply stop by CityWalk's new Voodoo Doughnut and order the Wooden Coffin. For $139, you'll receive three dozen pastries – piled high with toppings from breakfast cereal to bacon – and a 3-foot-long casket to carry them in. You'll be ready for the big sleep if you eat them all, but they won't be able to fit you in the box.
