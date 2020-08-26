:

Bún Bò Hue at Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen

The best reason to own an Instant Pot? Using it to cook up one of Z Asian's soup kits, particularly the vegan bún bò hue (spicy beef noodle soup), a knockout soup with a broth that punches well above its meatless weight. There are secrets that go into the shockingly good stock, along with known entities jicama, daikon, carrots, lemongrass, onions and various spices, and their flavors permeate the strips of "beef" as well as the thick, round rice noodles. Toss in some house-made chili oil for a superlative slurp.