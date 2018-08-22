Local Color

Local Color

Staff Pick

Best Use of an Elected Office 

Orange County Commission passes firearm ordinance

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

Best Use of an Elected Office

In May, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and her fellow county commissioners unanimously approved a local ordinance that imposes a waiting period on firearm purchases at flea markets and gun shows so background checks can be processed – and it was one of the best uses of elected office we've seen lately. Why? Because they did it in the face of pre-emptive state law that says local leaders can be removed from office by the governor and be charged a personal fine of up to $5,000 if they pass legislation not identical to state firearm law. They did it anyway. Bravo, y'all.

