Best Use of $15 

Chela's AYCE Taco Tuesdays

chelatacos.com

The past few years have seen the Orlando dining scene inundated with tacos – "artisan" tacos, "authentic" tacos, "American" tacos and every conceivable iteration in between, giving credence to the fringe scientific school of thought known as "peak taco." But those who still can't get enough of the tasty little hand-food found a haven at downtown's Chela Tequila & Tacos when the owners announced that Taco Tuesday would feature an all-you-can-eat taco option for a mere $15. In order to prevent people from overdosing on chorizo-potato, mushroom-poblano and other varieties of taco – and probably to prevent food waste, too – orders are limited to three tacos for the first order, two for the second and a la carte afterward. But if you arrive with a little determination and luck into a rare slow night for the kitchen, you could easily disprove "peak taco" by your damn self.