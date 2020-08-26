An enormous poo in Lake Eola Park

Jan 24-26, 2020

No one could have known on Thursday, Jan. 23, what evil spirits they would apparently awaken. Poop-shame prevention spray Poo-Pourri stopped in Orlando on their "Giant Poo Tour" and as part of the marketing stunt, they erected a 30-foot-tall inflatable turd on Lake Eola park's green grass – cute emoji version, not bad dog owner version – and invited people inside to "Let That Sh** Go." What a caca-ca-razy idea.