Best Unexpected Algorithm Result 

Little-known Mee Thai named one of Yelp's "Best 100 Places to Eat in the U.S."

Photo by Thaddeus McCollum

Little-known Mee Thai named one of Yelp's "Best 100 Places to Eat in the U.S."

Mee Thai, 1200 Lee Road, facebook.com/meethaiorlando

The internet is weird. Sometimes it gives us snort-laugh-inducing memes like those 30-50 feral hogs running into our yard within 3-5 minutes while our small kids play; sometimes it gives us the alt-right and incels. But sometimes its algorithms open our eyes to things we've missed, like the hole-in-the-wall Thai restaurant Mee Thai on Lee Road. Despite being overlooked by most foodies in the area – we get it; Lee Road is not exactly known for being a culinary hotspot (especially now that the Taco Bell is no longer partnered with Long John Silver's) – enough people had enough good things to say about the place on Yelp that it earned the No. 24 spot on the website's national list of the best places to eat in 2019. We've since taken their advice, and we can tell you that the laab and papaya salad are no joke.

