Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Underrated Viral Comedian 

LeJuan James

click to enlarge 19875443_1481427385259207_7603732651609781848_n.jpg

Photo via Lejuan James/Facebook

LeJuan James

facebook.com/teamlejuanjames

Back in 2013, budding Kissimmee comedian Juan Atiles started making viral clips online under the name LeJuan James, imitating the "sin pelos en la lengua" sayings yelled at him by his Puerto Rican father and Dominican mother. The videos rang true for anyone growing up in a Latino household, and LeJuan quickly became a social media star in the Spanish-speaking world, gaining over 5 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. He's gotten partnerships with companies like T-Mobile, Florida Hospital and Disney – he even played the "abuela" character in Camila Cabello's "Havana" music video. Still, he keeps a pretty low-key profile in his daily life in downtown Orlando, which sounds like the best of both worlds.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation