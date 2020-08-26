HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Music & Nightlife

Music & Nightlife

Staff Pick

Best Underground Family Reunion 

Pre-INC Orlando

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Pre-INC Orlando

Feb. 3, 2020

Attendees didn't realize it at the time, but this was to be the last mass gathering of the experimental underground in Orlando for a long, long time. It had the feel of a familial gathering, with several generations of local musical outliers all taking their 15-minute turn amongst performers from around the country. So scene veterans like Dan Reaves and Jim Ivy played alongside TTN and free-jazz armada Bongus. New projects from familiar faces like Saturn Valley and Cabo Boing captivated, as did newer locals like Aaron's Home and Jün. The closing sets from scene fulcrums Bacon Grease and event organizer Formaldehydra were an unintentionally fitting and valedictory farewell.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of Orlando® 2020 Read More

  2. Meet Lego Explore Orlando, the dynamic duo of artists make finding fun in your city look like a snap Read More

  3. Food & Drink: Best of Orlando 2020 Read More

  4. Local Color: Best of Orlando 2020 Read More

  5. Best Local Big Shot Who's Not an Elected Official Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation