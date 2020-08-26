Pre-INC Orlando

Feb. 3, 2020

Attendees didn't realize it at the time, but this was to be the last mass gathering of the experimental underground in Orlando for a long, long time. It had the feel of a familial gathering, with several generations of local musical outliers all taking their 15-minute turn amongst performers from around the country. So scene veterans like Dan Reaves and Jim Ivy played alongside TTN and free-jazz armada Bongus. New projects from familiar faces like Saturn Valley and Cabo Boing captivated, as did newer locals like Aaron's Home and Jün. The closing sets from scene fulcrums Bacon Grease and event organizer Formaldehydra were an unintentionally fitting and valedictory farewell.