Uncle Lou's T-shirt

Destined to become every bit as iconic and ubiquitous here in Orlando as CBGB shirts are to musicians in New York, the Uncle Lou's T-shirts are a must-buy item for local music heads wanting to show some monetary support for the much-loved Mills 50 dive bar and underground destination. Available only from Lou in-person, seeing people sport theirs online with pride warmed our cold hearts. Go for the glo-in-the-dark one.