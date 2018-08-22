Sports & Recreation

Best Underdog Story 

Shaquem Griffin

click to enlarge shaquematnfldraft_courtesy_ucf_athletics.jpg

Photo courtesy of UCF Athletics

C'mon. Who else would we be talking about besides University of Central Florida alum and, now, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin? After all, the one-handed wunderkind proved to be one of the best defensive players in college football over the previous two seasons, achieving levels of excellence two-handed players could only dream of. And now he's defying expectations as a professional athlete alongside his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin. Keep warming our hearts while you crack skulls, guys.

Calendar

