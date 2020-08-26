Drive-in movies

If you hesitate to step back into a movie theater, even if they are mostly reopening – maybe you're immuno-compromised or live with someone who is – but you're sick of staring at movies on a laptop or worse, a phone, a good compromise exists. Drive-in movies are back, baby! They never really left, but the few admirably stubborn holdouts are having a "who's laughing now" moment, and pop-up drive-in screenings are multiplying to boot. In addition to the Ocala Drive-In and Lakeland's Silver Moon Drive-In, keep your eyes peeled for future collabs between Bungalower and Enzian Theater or other DIY pop-ups.