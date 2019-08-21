Best Tribute to Orlando Royalty 

Billy Manes Legacy Mural

Burton's Thornton Park, 801 E. Washington St., facebook.com/billymaneslegacymural

When Billy Manes – the activist, mayoral candidate and longtime Orlando Weekly writer – passed away in 2017, he took a little bit of the city's heart with him (and a giant part of ours). But artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash worked with Billy's widower, who started a foundation in Billy's name, to put up a memorial mural in Thornton Park. It eases the pain just a little to know that we can bask in a larger-than-life Billy's radiance any time we want to, day or night.