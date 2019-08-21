Best Transition From Food Truck to Brick and Mortar 

Bem Bom on Corrine
3101 Corrine Drive, bembomfood.com
It took a little while to open its doors, but Bem Bom's transformation from mobile Brazilian eatery to Audubon Park hotspot is complete. We love sitting outside on the spacious patio with a beer and pasteis de bacalao – salt cod fritters – and lingering over fish tacos and bife a portuguesa (filet mignon with fried egg, prosciutto, garlic, mustard and a beer demi-glace). The line that used to steadily queue outside the truck window has transferred to the host stand, but we're still happy to stand in it all the same.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.