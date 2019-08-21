You searched for:

Best Transition From Food Truck to Brick and Mortar 

Bem Bom on Corrine

click to enlarge bartlettimage-bem_bom-6318.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Bem Bom on Corrine

3101 Corrine Drive, bembomfood.com

It took a little while to open its doors, but Bem Bom's transformation from mobile Brazilian eatery to Audubon Park hotspot is complete. We love sitting outside on the spacious patio with a beer and pasteis de bacalao – salt cod fritters – and lingering over fish tacos and bife a portuguesa (filet mignon with fried egg, prosciutto, garlic, mustard and a beer demi-glace). The line that used to steadily queue outside the truck window has transferred to the host stand, but we're still happy to stand in it all the same.

