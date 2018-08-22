Best Trailer for a Movie That Doesn't Exist 

"If Orlando Was a Movie"

Voted Best Local Comedian for the second year in a row just now, Rauce Padgett is a fixture in the stand-up scene and on Real Radio 104.1-FM. But one of his sketch comedy videos went absolutely viral this April. Titled "If Orlando Was a Movie," it's a fake trailer for a film about a guy named "Conroy Kirkman" who's out to help Orlando find an identity. Featuring tons of digs that only those familiar with the area would know ("We're not just theme parks; we have swans"), the video spread like wildfire among Orlandoans and expatriates, creating enough buzz that even the Sentinel got around to acknowledging it.