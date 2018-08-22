Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Trailer for a Movie That Doesn't Exist 

"If Orlando Was a Movie"

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

"If Orlando Was a Movie"

Voted Best Local Comedian for the second year in a row just now, Rauce Padgett is a fixture in the stand-up scene and on Real Radio 104.1-FM. But one of his sketch comedy videos went absolutely viral this April. Titled "If Orlando Was a Movie," it's a fake trailer for a film about a guy named "Conroy Kirkman" who's out to help Orlando find an identity. Featuring tons of digs that only those familiar with the area would know ("We're not just theme parks; we have swans"), the video spread like wildfire among Orlandoans and expatriates, creating enough buzz that even the Sentinel got around to acknowledging it.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of Orlando 2018 Read More

  2. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  3. Best Local Comedian Read More

  4. Best Museum Read More

  5. Best Antique IMAX Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation