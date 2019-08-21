Best Tipsy Shopping 

The Orlando Flea

orlandoflea.com

Though Orlando Flea proprietor Mark Baratelli was inspired by hipster iterations of the classic arts-and-crafts market such as the Brooklyn Flea, his Flea has a distinct and necessary advantage: It's indoors. Even better, it's in a bar (Celine, to be exact), so not only are you fully air-conditioned while perusing handmade jewelry, small-batch screenprints, whimsical ceramics, vintage clothing and the like, you can do it with breakfast cocktail in hand.