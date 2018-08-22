Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Tiny Actors Making a Huge Impact 

Local kids from The Florida Project

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-08-21_at_6.05.03_pm.png

Local kids from The Florida Project

The Florida Project broke our collective hearts with its portrayal of a single mother and her mischievous 6-year-old daughter struggling to survive in the Magic Castle motel under Disney's shadow – a story little-known even to locals, unless they've spent time with the many homeless families living along Kissimmee's dilapidated tourist strip. But we were immensely proud of child actors Brooklynn Prince, of Winter Springs; Valeria Cotto, of Davenport; and Christopher Rivera, of Kissimmee, for using their talents to garner the attention of Oscar critics while opening eyes to the poverty that flourishes next to the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation