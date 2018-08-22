Best Tech Tool for Overwhelmed Fringe Fanatics 

Free Fringe-o-Matic scheduling website

fringeomatic.com

With over 120 different offerings spread over two weeks, trying to manually map out the perfect Fringe Fest viewing schedule can reduce the strongest theater fan to tears. Thanks to the pro bono programming efforts of festival patron Lewis Johnston, Fringe fanatics finally had a fast, free digital assistant to help assemble their plan of attack in 2018. Now, if only Fringe-o-Matic was able to plot out where to park your car ....