Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Teaser 

Contemporary Wonders, May 4-6, 2018

click to enlarge dsc_1019.jpg

Photo courtesy of Orlando Ballet

Contemporary Wonders, May 4-6, 2018

orlandoballet.org

At Orlando Ballet's spring program, one of the three pieces performed was an excerpt of Arcadian Broad's upcoming full-length ballet, Mad Hatter's Wonderland. After our cover story on the young prodigy – who's choreographing the ballet, composing the score and performing the starring role – we were moderately curious to see how the actual work would turn out. After this little taste, consider our appetites whetted: What we saw was a kinetic, cinematic movement story full of humor and psychedelic sparkle.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation