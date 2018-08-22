Best Teach the Punks to Dance 

Guests at Stardust Video & Coffee

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

A vanload of spiky punks assemble on stage at Stardust, exchange furtive glances and then burst into ... Discharge-style rage? Nope, how about silky-smooth New Romantic anthems redolent of Talk Talk, Japan and Arcadia? Oh, and with a staunchly leftist, socialist message? Pinch us in the studded shoulder pads of our linen blazer, we must have been dreaming. Basically the photo negative of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, Guests are impassioned young punks who use the sleek sonic excesses of new wave to deliver their message. And they had a young, full house at Stardust enraptured.