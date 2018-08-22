You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Taste of L.A. 

BBB Tofu House

click to enlarge bbbtofuhouse_photojoeyroulette.jpg

Photo by Joey Roulette

BBB Tofu House

5140 W. Colonial Drive

You may be surprised to learn that the fiery, bubbling soup of silken tofu known as soondubu jjigae didn't originate in the Land of the Morning Calm (South Korea) but is actually an L.A. invention – and BBB Tofu House in the 1st Oriental Supermarket plaza makes it their raison d'etre. Owner Tony Teng, who ran several restaurants in Los Angeles, fashions the finest soondubu in the city, and a sexier broth you never will see: reddened, fiery, and rippling with the fumes of gochugalu and gochujang.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of Orlando 2018 Read More

  2. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  3. Best Local Comedian Read More

  4. Best Movie Theater Read More

  5. Best Museum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation