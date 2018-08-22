Best Taste of L.A. 

BBB Tofu House

5140 W. Colonial Drive

You may be surprised to learn that the fiery, bubbling soup of silken tofu known as soondubu jjigae didn't originate in the Land of the Morning Calm (South Korea) but is actually an L.A. invention – and BBB Tofu House in the 1st Oriental Supermarket plaza makes it their raison d'etre. Owner Tony Teng, who ran several restaurants in Los Angeles, fashions the finest soondubu in the city, and a sexier broth you never will see: reddened, fiery, and rippling with the fumes of gochugalu and gochujang.