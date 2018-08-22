Best Taste of Bangkok 

Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen

Dylan Eitharong wanted to bring the street eats his family enjoyed in Bangkok's Bangrak District to Orlando, so he and cohort Jordan Neumann set out to do just that. Multiple research trips to Thailand later, Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen was born as a pop-up at Swine & Sons, then, more recently, at Redlight Redlight on Saturday nights. Scratch ingredients go into the best khao soi in town, as they do in numerous other dishes from laabs and panangs to wings and green papaya salads.