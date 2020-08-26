HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Supermarket Eats 

Taglish

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Taglish

taglishfl.com

Taglish puts the "super" in supermarket eats. The Pinoy fare served up by chef Mike Collantes and his skilled staff from a stall at Lotte Plaza Market is as cheffy as it gets – Collantes has worked with such A-listers as Wolfgang Puck, Eric Ripert, Masa Takayama and the late Joël Robuchon, after all. Taglish's new burger made with longanisa and bistek patties stuffed between ube milk buns with banana ketchup, "big mac" sauce, American cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes and pickles will certainly vie for best burger next year.

