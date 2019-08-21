Best Sunroom Where You Can't See the Sun 

The Sunroom

1319 N. Mills Ave., instagram.com/sunroom____

The new sister bar to the Guesthouse, right next door and masterminded by the same groovy team, looks on Instagram like an ideal spot to while away a sunny afternoon sipping session cocktails: all pale terrazzo and light woodwork flooded with rays and stuffed with houseplants. Ironically, though, the bar's hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, meaning the only time we'll get to lounge in that sunbeam is in our dreams – until and unless they extend their hours. (Pretty please?)