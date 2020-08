Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Summer Sweet Maracujá Cake at Brazil Food Mart

Maracujá Cake at Brazil Food Mart maisbrazilfoodmart.com Mais Brazil's traditional passion fruit cakes – dreamy yellow cake with homemade dulce de leche, passion fruit cream filling and fresh passion fruit drizzle – are the perfect summer sweet. Sweet, tart, fresh and light enough to eat despite the heat.